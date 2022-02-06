Beautiful craftsman home close to Drexel! It features, renovated kitchen, beautiful floors, an entertaining area behind the residence with a private bar, an above ground pool, beautiful floors and charming curb appeal! This home is 11 minutes to UNC Health Blue Ridge, 10 minutes to Valdese General Hospital, 6 minutes to downtown Valdese, 5 minutes to I-40!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $215,000
