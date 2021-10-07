4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $250,000

HEART-WARMING 4BD/2BA BRICK HOME, WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN MORGANTON – Enjoy the charm of historic Downtown Morganton in this well-loved 1,599 SqFt home just off W Union St and just over 1/2 mile from city center. Home has total of 2,346 sq ft, with 747 sq ft unheated upstairs and not included in HLA (**NOTE: Seller will give $2500 allowance to install upstairs HVAC with acceptable offer.**). NEW HVAC in 2021 & New Roof in 2015 will offer peace of mind in your new home. With a large Covered Front Porch & Private Back Deck, this quaint .18 acre lot provides loads of outdoor enjoyment/entertainment space without the hassle of maintaining a large lot. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE: Gas Log Fireplace, Updated Bathrooms with Walk-In Showers, Kitchen Pantry, Spacious Bedrooms, Lots of Natural Light, Plenty of Basement Storage, Reverse Osmosis Water System, 2 Driveways, and attached high-ceiling carport! Don't miss this affordable opportunity to live in the heart of comfort and convenience!