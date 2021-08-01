HEART-WARMING 4BD/2BA BRICK HOME IN WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN MORGANTON – Enjoy all the charm of historic Downtown Morganton in this well-loved 2,346 SqFt home located just off W Union St and just over 1/2 mile from the city center. Lots of natural light will keep your days bright, while also saving on your utility bill! NEW HVAC in 2021, New Roof in 2015, Updated Electrical, and Updated Plumbing all the way to the Street will all offer peace of mind in your new home. With a large Covered Front Porch & Private Back Deck, this quaint .18 acre lot provides loads of outdoor enjoyment/entertainment space without the hassle of maintaining a large lot. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE: Gas Log Fireplace, Updated Bathrooms with Beautiful Walk-In Showers, Kitchen Pantry, Spacious Bedrooms, Plenty of Basement Storage, Reverse Osmosis Water System, 2 Driveways, and an attached high-ceiling carport! Don't miss this affordable opportunity to live in the heart of comfort and convenience!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.
- Updated
His girlfriend had cuts to her face, arms and body, and her mother had multiple bite injuries, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He's considered armed and dangerous.
- Updated
Johari “J.” Hemphill, a Morganton native and Freedom High School graduate, was recently promoted to the rank of colonel in the United States Air Force:
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
- Updated
Burke County Public Schools students and staff will be able to choose whether or not they wear masks in school buildings for the start of the …
- Updated
For months now, residents who want to see the Confederate statue removed from the Old Burke County Courthouse square have called on county com…
- Updated
The next stop on BJ Emmons’ NFL pathway is Las Vegas.