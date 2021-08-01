4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $275,000

HEART-WARMING 4BD/2BA BRICK HOME IN WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN MORGANTON – Enjoy all the charm of historic Downtown Morganton in this well-loved 2,346 SqFt home located just off W Union St and just over 1/2 mile from the city center. Lots of natural light will keep your days bright, while also saving on your utility bill! NEW HVAC in 2021, New Roof in 2015, Updated Electrical, and Updated Plumbing all the way to the Street will all offer peace of mind in your new home. With a large Covered Front Porch & Private Back Deck, this quaint .18 acre lot provides loads of outdoor enjoyment/entertainment space without the hassle of maintaining a large lot. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE: Gas Log Fireplace, Updated Bathrooms with Beautiful Walk-In Showers, Kitchen Pantry, Spacious Bedrooms, Plenty of Basement Storage, Reverse Osmosis Water System, 2 Driveways, and an attached high-ceiling carport! Don't miss this affordable opportunity to live in the heart of comfort and convenience!