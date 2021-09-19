 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,900

Nestled on a semi-private lot in downtown Morganton, this sweet 4BR/2BA bungalow has all the modern conveniences, while retaining all that charm!  Roomy front porch is perfect for cozy outdoor living.  Restored hardwoods throughout are gorgeous.  Decorative brick fireplace crowns the spacious living room.  Formal dining room flows easily into the kitchen and living room and is adorned with craftsman-style casing and trim.  Modern kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, professional-style extendable faucet, and durable quartz counters. Two gracious bedrooms on main level, and two on the second story.  Full baths on main and second story have elegant tiled floors and shower/tub with tile surround.  Full, unfinished basement provides great storage or future workshop. Mt. View Elementary, Walter Johnson Middle, Freedom High Schools. City of Morganton water, sewer, waste, electric. Compas cable/internet available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert