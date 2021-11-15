Contact listing agent Shane Cook at 828-443-3205 for an appointment. 207 Jacksons Run Morganton, NC 28655 $295,000. Lots of space in this Morganton area home in the desirable Hermitage East subdivision. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathroom just outside the Morganton city limits. Ramp to the front of the home assists for ease of entry to the main level with large living room, kitchen, dining room, primary bedroom with walk in closet and oversized garden tub, bedrooms 2 & 3 with walk in closets. Basement boast welcoming family room/den, 4th bedroom plus additional office, bonus room, guest area both with a closet, 3rd bathroom with walk-in shower, laundry area, additional area used as office, craft area, workout area, plus basement garage/workshop. Basement has a both interior & exterior entrance and parking area. Message into Burke County Environmental Health to verify septic capacity.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
A body found Friday has been identified as a man missing after a late October wreck.
- Updated
Donnie Smart, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, didn't hesitate to jump into action when he heard an explosion and saw flames shooting out of a neighbor's home.
- Updated
A juvenile has been tapped as a suspect after two young men were injured in a stabbing earlier this week.
- Updated
Patton High School senior standout Kenady Roper will play volleyball starting next season at the University of Tennessee.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.
- Updated
It was actually two veterans who saved a woman from a Tuesday afternoon fire, pulling her out of her burning home while oxygen tanks exploded around them.
I was recently asked to explain the debt incurred by my town of Valdese and whether those obligations were excessive.
A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food.