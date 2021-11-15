4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $295,000

Contact listing agent Shane Cook at 828-443-3205 for an appointment. 207 Jacksons Run Morganton, NC 28655 $295,000. Lots of space in this Morganton area home in the desirable Hermitage East subdivision. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathroom just outside the Morganton city limits. Ramp to the front of the home assists for ease of entry to the main level with large living room, kitchen, dining room, primary bedroom with walk in closet and oversized garden tub, bedrooms 2 & 3 with walk in closets. Basement boast welcoming family room/den, 4th bedroom plus additional office, bonus room, guest area both with a closet, 3rd bathroom with walk-in shower, laundry area, additional area used as office, craft area, workout area, plus basement garage/workshop. Basement has a both interior & exterior entrance and parking area. Message into Burke County Environmental Health to verify septic capacity.