2019 Beautiful Wheel Chair Accessible Like NEW Clayton Home .5 Miles From I-40 Kathy Exit. Large & Spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath Split Bedrooms Home - Master Has A Tub & Huge Walk In closet & Wheel Chair Access Master Bath. Home IS NOW Ready For You And Your Family Or As An Investment Property. Short Term Rental Air BnB Rent To Nurses etc... Call Now Before This One Is Gone! Home Sits On .69 Acres On Top Of A Cul-De-Sac With Two Empty Lots On Either Side. NO RESTRICTIONS! Lot To The Left (Middle of the Cul-de-Sac) Owned By Same Owner & Is Negotiable. Neighbors Across Are ALL 1 Family In Two Homes Across. Road Maintance $100 Per Year Not Mandatory.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $298,987
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Morganton man drowned in Lake James on Saturday.
A motor vehicle wreck on Lenoir Road has led law enforcement to divert traffic on the road Tuesday afternoon.
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
One hundred and 50 students and their families from across the state arrived Wednesday for the inaugural move-in day on the new Morganton camp…
A man who was picked up a second time in two weeks on felony drug charges had his bond dropped more than $200,000 at his first court appearance.
A Morganton manufacturer announced this week that it plans to invest $94 million to expand its operation and hire more workers.
Most days, 911 telecommunicators deal with traumatic and life and death calls.
A man was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries after a crash on N.C. 18/U.S. 64 late Tuesday afternoon.
A Morganton man who advertises himself for home improvement work was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, after police say he scammed a World War II vet.
The Burke County Board of Education met for its first work session of the 2022-23 school year Monday night.