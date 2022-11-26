4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $3,450,000

Welcome to your own private family compound on Lake James! Beautiful, modern, under construction custom home with over 3 acres of water frontage.Home is ready for your custom touches as buyer can pick out all finishes. Come enjoy your own private oasis on Lake James with no HOA. Home has three levels including owners retreat on main level with steam shower, custom kitchen with walk in refrigerator and large walk in pantry. Basement has separate lving space with second kitchen, three bedrooms, 2 large baths with steam shower, rec room, and flex space for home theatre, gym, or even an indoor swimming pool!Upstairs has space for more bonus/bedrooms, office and bathroom.There is even an extra large 3 bay aluminum garage (30' x 40") on the property with plumbing for a bathroom and electricity.Custom aluminum dock is already in place and ready for you to bring your own PWC and enjoy the gorgeous views of Shortoff Mountain!Or bring your own builder and buy property for a lower price as-is!