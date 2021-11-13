Contact listing agent Shane Cook at 828-443-3205 to schedule an appointment. 1763 Plantation Loop Morganton, NC 28655. Price improvement $329,900. Recently constructed 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the sought after McCracken Ford subdivision only minutes to downtown Morganton and the Bost Rd area!! Welcoming floor plan enters into the entry foyer & living area that is open to the dining area and ample kitchen. This 2019 home features granite countertops in the kitchen and cultured marble tops in the bathrooms. Home is appointed with brushed nickel and oil rubbed bronze accents including door & cabinet hardware, as well as light & plumbing fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel range, dishwasher, and microwave/range hood. The exterior is maintenance free with architectural shingles, rock masonry, concrete and vinyl siding. Do not miss the storage to the right side of the home. Home has 2 heat pumps one for each floor. The double garage, gently rolling front yard and rear deck finish out this beautiful home! Come see this like new home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
A body found Friday has been identified as a man missing after a late October wreck.
- Updated
Donnie Smart, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, didn't hesitate to jump into action when he heard an explosion and saw flames shooting out of a neighbor's home.
- Updated
Patton High School senior standout Kenady Roper will play volleyball starting next season at the University of Tennessee.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
Will Lackey says after nearly three decades in the military, he’d still sign up again tomorrow if he was needed.
- Updated
House built in 1900 has been converted to an apartment. The property could be restored to its original grandeur as as a single family home, ap…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
It was actually two veterans who saved a woman from a Tuesday afternoon fire, pulling her out of her burning home while oxygen tanks exploded around them.