Contact listing agent Shane Cook at 828-443-3205 to schedule an appointment. 1763 Plantation Loop Morganton, NC 28655. Recently constructed 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the sought after McCracken Ford subdivision only minutes to downtown Morganton and the Bost Rd area!! Welcoming floor plan enters into the entry foyer & living area that is open to the dining area and ample kitchen. This 2019 home features granite countertops in the kitchen and cultured marble tops in the bathrooms. Home is appointed with brushed nickel and oil rubbed bronze accents including door & cabinet hardware, as well as light & plumbing fixtures. Kitchen has stainless steel range, dishwasher, and microwave/range hood. The exterior is maintenance free with architectural shingles, rock masonry, concrete and vinyl siding. Do not miss the storage to the right side of the home. Home has 2 heat pumps one for each floor. The double garage, flat front yard and rear deck finish out this beautiful home! Come see this like new home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $339,000
