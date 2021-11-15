Exceptional 4BR/3BA brick cape cod in desirable La Foret Subdivision! Spacious rooms & great storage throughout. Lovely foyer hall opens to formal living room featuring brick, gas fireplace & built-ins. Chef's kitchen has solid surface countertops, artisan cherry glide pantry shelves, Delta touch faucet, new garbage disposal & breakfast area. Formal dining room. Bright family room opens to private deck. Delightful main level owner's suite opens to private Trex deck. Fabulous walk-in closet & ensuite bath featuring luxurious tiled shower with bench & multiple shower features. Second bedroom on main level has large closets & full bath. Upper level has 2 dormer bedrooms w/ lots of closets & a full bath. Full unfinished basement plumbed for future bath could easily be finished for addtl living space. Furniture quality finish wood stove in basement. New trex front porch has wide steps. New hot water heater. Storage room. Replacement windows. Attached, two-car garage with ramp entry.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
A body found Friday has been identified as a man missing after a late October wreck.
- Updated
Donnie Smart, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, didn't hesitate to jump into action when he heard an explosion and saw flames shooting out of a neighbor's home.
- Updated
A juvenile has been tapped as a suspect after two young men were injured in a stabbing earlier this week.
- Updated
Patton High School senior standout Kenady Roper will play volleyball starting next season at the University of Tennessee.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.
- Updated
It was actually two veterans who saved a woman from a Tuesday afternoon fire, pulling her out of her burning home while oxygen tanks exploded around them.
I was recently asked to explain the debt incurred by my town of Valdese and whether those obligations were excessive.
A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food.