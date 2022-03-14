New Construction to be completed 3/12/2022. This spacious 4 BR/2 BA has wide casings and baseboards, solid plywood cabinets that go to the ceiling with soft close. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top with bar overhang and gourmet sink. Multi level pantry, 3/4 inch solid oak flooring throughout the house, tile in bathrooms and carpet in 4th bedroom over the garage. Bathrooms have marble vanity countertops, main bath has walk-in shower, second bath has jetted tub. Living room has remote control gas log fireplace with mantle. Two car garage with belt driven opener. This home is minutes from I40 and is in a quite well kept neighborhood. More photos by completion date.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A wreck between a city of Morganton garbage truck and two other vehicles disrupted traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street on Tuesday …
- Updated
A city of Morganton garbage truck crashed on its side trying to make a right turn Tuesday.
- Updated
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
- Updated
The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.
A new gun store in downtown Morganton is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 15. When it opens, Overmountain Rifflema…
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a …
- Updated
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
- Updated
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
- Updated
A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
- Updated
Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.