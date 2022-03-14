4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $389,900

New Construction to be completed 3/12/2022. This spacious 4 BR/2 BA has wide casings and baseboards, solid plywood cabinets that go to the ceiling with soft close. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top with bar overhang and gourmet sink. Multi level pantry, 3/4 inch solid oak flooring throughout the house, tile in bathrooms and carpet in 4th bedroom over the garage. Bathrooms have marble vanity countertops, main bath has walk-in shower, second bath has jetted tub. Living room has remote control gas log fireplace with mantle. Two car garage with belt driven opener. This home is minutes from I40 and is in a quite well kept neighborhood. More photos by completion date.