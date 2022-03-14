Beautiful, Brick, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, two story home in the well established Camelot neighborhood. Main level boasts spacious family room with gas log fireplace that opens to dining area and kitchen. Off of the kitchen is a dining room that was being used as a bedroom and a large living room with bay windows. Lots of spaces to relax with a family room, living room and a patio in back. There is a full bath on main and a separte laundry room. Doors from dining area lead to backyard patio. Upstairs consists of 4 bedrooms and full guest bath. Primary bedroom has two closets, and ensuite bath. There is plenty of storage in this home with ample closets, off of garage is an additional storage room. Each floor has it's own hvac system for more efficient heating and cooling. Nice private back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $400,000
