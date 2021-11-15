4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $479,000

You don't want to miss this 4 Br 3.5 bath home sitting on a .77 acre corner lot. Fenced in backyard for privacy and 2 large driveways. 1 for your 3 car garage and a circle driveway in front for your guests. From your first step into the home you'll notice a big open floor plan with just enough definition to give you individual spaces for all your needs. The Primary suite has its own private office for the work at home professional or it can serve as a nursery for the growing family. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and large granite counter tops. 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom also on the main level along with a sizable laundry and wash basin. In the basement you will find an in law suite or a 2nd primary whichever works for your family dynamic with its own kitchenette. Don't miss this amazing property just minutes from downtown and quick Highway access.