You don't want to miss this 4 Br 3.5 bath home sitting on a .77 acre corner lot. Fenced in backyard for privacy and 2 large driveways. 1 for your 3 car garage and a circle driveway in front for your guests. From your first step into the home you'll notice a big open floor plan with just enough definition to give you individual spaces for all your needs. The Primary suite has its own private office for the work at home professional or it can serve as a nursery for the growing family. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and large granite counter tops. 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom also on the main level along with a sizable laundry and wash basin. In the basement you will find an in law suite or a 2nd primary whichever works for your family dynamic with its own kitchenette. Don't miss this amazing property just minutes from downtown and quick Highway access.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $479,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
A body found Friday has been identified as a man missing after a late October wreck.
- Updated
Donnie Smart, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, didn't hesitate to jump into action when he heard an explosion and saw flames shooting out of a neighbor's home.
- Updated
A juvenile has been tapped as a suspect after two young men were injured in a stabbing earlier this week.
- Updated
Patton High School senior standout Kenady Roper will play volleyball starting next season at the University of Tennessee.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.
- Updated
It was actually two veterans who saved a woman from a Tuesday afternoon fire, pulling her out of her burning home while oxygen tanks exploded around them.
I was recently asked to explain the debt incurred by my town of Valdese and whether those obligations were excessive.
A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food.