4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $525,000

New constructions beauty awaits! Fantastic location in Morganton. Enjoy the scenic drive home to this new development. Easy access corner lot. This home is set to be complete in December. Features include custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. 8ft tall doors, crown molding in primary bedroom and office. craftsman style trim, Hardiplank siding.

