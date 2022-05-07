Welcome to this gorgeous home built in 2019 in the lovely Mollholand Blvd. This beauty is the first home you see when pulling into the development and wow does it catch your eye with the stunning architecture and copper polished roof accents. This is a true chefs kitchen with the best appliances money can buy, with luxurious back splash and soft close doors and drawers to accompany it. Take a deep breath and relax in this modern spa inspired primary owners suite bathroom with the free standing tub and dual sinks. This entire home has beautiful counter tops and ceilings to the sky. There is a beautiful modern gas fire place for cold winters and a gorgeous back deck for the summer with enough back yard to install a pool! Right down the road from Bethel Park you do not want to miss this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $575,000
