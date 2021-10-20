 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $600,000

Large 4 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, custom built home with inground pool in Country Retreat. This unique home offers an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Kitchen, Garage and Laundry on the main level for one level living options as well as a large primary bedroom, walk in closet, private bath and office on the upper level. The open balcony overlooks the living room. The basement has an additional bedroom, 2 full baths, billiards area, family room, office and separate workshop. New updates include: New roof & skylights, New Granite Kitchen Counter tops, New pool cover, liner and pump, inside water lines, tile, Gazebo Roof, Sunroom carpet, stove and New Hardwood Flooring!

