Brand new home in one of Morganton's newer communities called Mollholland Estates. This home is conveniently located in the city limits of Morganton across the road from Bethel Park. Easy access to I-40 and the historic district of downtown. This home is situated on .59 acres with a large backyard. The exterior of the home has Hardiplank board siding and cultured stone. On the back side of the home is a 294 sqft open deck. The Interior has hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, and huge bedrooms and baths. Two primary bedrooms are on the main level. The living room has a gas fireplace and the adjoining kitchen has granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. A formal dining room and laundry room are located on the main level Attached to the main level is a huge two-vehicle garage, and inside the garage area is a dedicated open cooking area with a ducted vent. Upstairs, two large bedrooms, a big bonus room, a storage area, and a full bath and a half.