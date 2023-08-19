Elegant best describes this 2-story in prestigious Mollholland. Over 4600 heated SF including finished bsmt with large rec room, theater room & full bath. Lovely kitchen w/granite tops, glass backsplash, gas cooktop, dbl wall ovens, & walk-in pantry. The basement grants access to the full-length patio and private backyard. The rest of this executive home is exquisite. All the finishes you love and then some. The rock framed gas FP, classic crown moldings & stately 8’ interior doors add to the allure. 2nd lvl is home to the luxury primary suite, 3 add’l BRs, J&J BA, a 3rd full BA on this level & laundry. Sunroom, mud rm, 1st flr office, triple garage, tasteful landscaping & tankless water heater are other perks of this custom, opulent home. Located in a meticulous neighborhood in the increasingly desirable city of Morganton, this home provides easy access to I-40.