Elegant best describes this 2-story in prestigious Mollholland. Over 3400 heated SF with another 1255 finished SF (unheated) in the bsmt to include a large rec room, theater room & full bath. To the benefit of the buyer, seller ran out of time to install mini splits. Install your own mini spits & increase your reportable living area to 4600+ SF, a 36% INCREASE IN HEATED LIVING AREA! Instant equity for a small, easy investment. With an appropriate offer, seller will help offset the cost of the mini splits. The basement grants access to the full-length patio and private backyard. The rest of this executive home is exquisite. All the finishes you love and then some. The rock framed gas FP, classic crown moldings & stately 8’ interior doors add to the allure. 2nd lvl is home to the luxury primary suite, 3 add’l BRs, J&J BA, a 3rd full BA & laundry. Sunroom, mud rm, 1st flr office, triple garage, tasteful landscaping & tankless water heater are other perks of this custom, opulent home.