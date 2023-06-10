Elegant best describes this 2-story w/full bsmt in prestigious Mollholland. Lovely kitchen w/granite tops, glass backsplash, gas cooktop, dbl wall ovens, & walk-in pantry. The rock framed gas FP, classic crown moldings & stately 8’ interior doors add to the allure. 2nd level is home to the luxury primary suite w/dual above-counter sinks, soaking tub, tile/glass shower, walk-in closet, 3 add’l BRs, J&J bath, a 3rd full bath & laundry. Basement is unheated, therefore, not counted in HLA. Use the unfinished space to exercise, entertain family & friends in the theater room or play games in the family rec room. Also in bsmt: a 4th full bath & access to full-length patio overlooking tree lined backyard. Sunroom, mud room, 1st floor office, triple garage, tasteful landscaping, & tankless water heater are supplemental perks of this custom, better than new home. Located in a meticulous neighborhood in the increasingly desirable city of Morganton, this home provides easy access to I-40.