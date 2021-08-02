 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $1,299,000

Magnificent home on Lake James with year round open water and mountain views. Perfect for large gatherings w/ 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. You will love the rustic yet stylish design as you enter the totally open kitchen, dining & living room with cathedral tongue and groove ceilings along with lg. rocked fireplace. The kitchen boasts a bar area, granite, SS appliances & updated cabinets. Easy maintenance with real hardwoods throughout & stained concrete floors in the basement. On the main find two ample sized bedrooms. Upstairs 2 more bedrooms(one w/ reading nook) and an open loft area & private deck! Spread out in the newly finished basement w/ family area, full bath, 2nd laundry and built in bunk beds. Outside enjoy the partially wrapped back deck & poured patio off the basement. Additionally there is a updated double aluminum dock. This home has great short term rental history, low HOA, and seller is leaving it furnished. See addendum for recent updates to home.

