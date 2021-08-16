Luxury waterfront property located in a premier gated community on Lake James, recently ranked the #1 vacation hotspot in the country!This lakefront home has 4 bedrooms, an additional room for a home-office and an unfinished basement that you could finish for more square footage.This custom home comes with imported travertine in the foyer and master bath, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, maple finished hardwood floors, wood ceilings and wood beams in the dining room and hallway. The 6 large picture windows provide a great view of the mountains from the open loft area.There is a large deck for outdoor entertaining and to enjoy the private backyard. Enjoy swimming, kayaking, or fishing from your private beach or dock your boat at your deeded community boat slip.The oversized 2 car garage gives you ample storage space.The property sits on a secluded 2.66 acres and has a stream that runs to the lake with a bridge over it. It is located in a cul-de-sac with lots of privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $1,474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your benefits may be subject to taxes, but there's a strategic way to avoid them.
- Updated
Authorities are searching for a man they say climbed a fence at a Morganton prison and ran away.
- Updated
K-9 Tigo helped the Morganton Department of Public Safety in the seizure of more than 39 grams of methamphetamine Monday night.
Morganton students is accepted into prestigious arts program.
- Updated
Burke County deputy wins award at a worldwide cornhole tournament.
- Updated
A Forest City man will spend 11 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. A photo he posted on a foreign website of a young girl at the CVS in Morganton helped lead to his arrest.
- Updated
Some people put their foot in their mouth when they talk, but a Cleveland County man landed himself back in jail when he stuck his foot in sight of a police officer.
Planet Fitness plans to move into Morganton and bring its judgement-free zone with it by the end of the year.
My heart is heavy as I write this column. I’m full of sadness, grief, disbelief and anger — truly and completely heartbroken.
- Updated
A Burke County woman was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the death of her newborn son who was found dead in a trash bag on the side of a road in Cumberland County in 1999.