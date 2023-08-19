Stunning energy efficient Timberblock lakefront home that harmoniously combines stone, wood, and glass, achieving timeless yet modern look that perfectly compliments the serene waterfront setting. Large windows offer mesmerizing property views, infusing the open-concept living area with abundant sunlight. The kitchen, a haven for culinary enthusiasts includes Thermador appliances, a spacious island, and ample counter space. Enjoy relaxation in the spa-style en-suite bathroom, complete with a soaking tub and spacious shower. Enjoy 2nd primary bedroom on the upper level that also includes an en-suite bath as well. Step onto the expansive deck to dine, surrounded by nature's sights and sounds. Bring your boat and dock it at your private dock with hydro lift. As the sun sets gather under the stars around the fire pit for the cozy warmth fire. Currently a well performing AirBNB. All furnishings, appliances and decor convey with home with the exception of outdoor front & rear porch signs.