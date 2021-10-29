Do you know that iconic Lake James view from the tip of Old Wildlife Club? It's the one where you have a direct look at sun-soaked Shortoff Mountain over miles of shimmering, main-channel Lake James. This is where you'll find it! This nearly-new home features bright indoor finishes with loads of gathering space and the right floor plan for your visiting family and friends. Note the large, comfortable kitchen with pantry, and the screened porch and deck you've been craving. The generous master suite is also on the main level. Put all this together with plenty of outdoor living space, privacy, a large detached 2 car garage, and an easy walk to your new, covered dock and you've found one of the best ever. Membership to Camp Lake James, the area's foremost amenity and adventure center, is included.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $2,725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
- Updated
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
- Updated
The Burke County Government will be livestreaming the memorial service for Lt. William "Mac" McMurtray at 3 p.m. today. McMurtray, who worked for the Burke County Sheriff's Office, died earlier this month from COVID-19.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…