Large Home on Large lot with plenty of privacy in GREAT location. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath is An extremely well maintained home , is super tidy and a pleasure to show. Plenty of room to garden, play or let your dogs out to run. Even comes with an 12x16 outbuilding for storage with an additional 12x18 Shelter on one side. Playhouse measures 8x18 including the cute front porch. Interior of home offers a Fabulous and functional floor-plan with large and spacious kitchen, all one level living, nice en suite bathroom for privacy. An EXTRA large covered front porch for entertainment, or enjoying the outdoors under the comfort of shelter. Sitting on just under 2 and a Half acres with rolling grassy areas and a wooded back where Lots of Wildlife can be seen and experienced including Deer, Turkey and the such.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $275,000
