CHARMING home nestled in the woods anyone? This very spacious property boasts 1 acre of land. Ample parking, outbuilding and lovely kids outdoor playhouse. The covered front porch is the perfect place to sit and relax and take in these crisp fall nights heading our way! Inside you will be greeted by a nice size living room which flows perfectly into the dining area and then kitchen. Kitchen itself has nice granite countertops and newer appliances. FOUR bedrooms complete the main space. Lower level features a nice sized den area complete with wood burning fireplace! Lots of storage space and two car garage complete the basement area of this home. New well pump installed in 2018. New Hot Water heater & Heat Pump 2019. All new plumbing ran 2019. Act now and call TODAY before this one of a kind home gets gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
- Updated
A woman has obtained life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.
- Updated
A Morganton babysitter has been charged with felony intentional child abuse of a 9-month-old infant.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
- Updated
After countless miles in the big brown truck, Marvin Aldridge has turned over the keys.
- Updated
RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
When Ashley Phillips walked into drug recovery court for the first time a little less than a year ago, she didn’t think she’d be able to make …
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.