4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000

CHARMING home nestled in the woods anyone? This very spacious property boasts 1 acre of land. Ample parking, outbuilding and lovely kids outdoor playhouse. The covered front porch is the perfect place to sit and relax and take in these crisp fall nights heading our way! Inside you will be greeted by a nice size living room which flows perfectly into the dining area and then kitchen. Kitchen itself has nice granite countertops and newer appliances. FOUR bedrooms complete the main space. Lower level features a nice sized den area complete with wood burning fireplace! Lots of storage space and two car garage complete the basement area of this home. New well pump installed in 2018. New Hot Water heater & Heat Pump 2019. All new plumbing ran 2019. Act now and call TODAY before this one of a kind home gets gone!