NEW CONSTRUCTION amazing home on +/-2.67 acre Blackberry Creek lot. PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL woodland views from the multiple porches of this brand new 2 story home located in a new gated, exclusive subdivision. The 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home offers comfortable living with an open floor plan. The first floors give a living room with an opening to the massive kitchen, a den with custom fireplace, the laundry space, a full bedroom, and a full bathroom. The second level has one bedroom to the front of the house that opens to a balcony/porch, a custom bathroom with marble, a massive bedroom with shared access to the main bath (this room also has another private balcony/porch), another bedroom (again open to yet another balcony/porch), and the main bathroom (this bathroom has a brilliant shower and a separate soaking tub). The home also has a double garage. The lot is in a cul-de-sac so it is private. This location is close to Marion and Asheville - it is approx. 3 miles off I40 Exit 90.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Hildebran man was killed when police said his sister ran him over at a gas station in Newton on Tuesday.
Things went south for a man who tried to give a stranger a ride when the stranger hopped in the driver's seat and drove off, police said.
A Morganton man shot his latest feature-length film in various locations across Burke County during the month of June.
Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property. police said.
It was about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Dan Brand’s drone met an unfortunate end.
Folks of all ages turned up Monday for the town of Glen Alpine’s annual Fourth of July parade. The tradition has been ongoing for more than 60…
Burke County Public Schools welcomed several directors, principals and assistant principals to new roles for the upcoming school year.
Burke County Health Department recently announced the addition of Dr. Shawn Hamm and Certified Nurse Midwife Sally Soucy and Director of Nursi…
Even in the summer months many Burke County students are hard at work, especially those in FFA programs at East Burke and Freedom high schools.
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …