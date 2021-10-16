Why deal with the delays in building a new home when you can spend Christmas is this BEAUTIFUL NEW CONSTRUCTION home on a large 1.92 acre lot with long range mountain views. It has 4 bedroom and 2.5 baths. Great room with vaulted ceiling and propane fireplace. Kitchen has custom cabinets with undercabinet LED lighting, huge farmhouse sink, kitchen island, quartz countertops and backsplash. Main bedroom has vaulted ceiling and dual walk-in closets. Large Soaker tub in main bathroom with separate ceramic tile shower. LP Smart siding on outside with stone steps and stone covering the entire foundation. Laundry room on the main level. 2 car garage with storage room. The builder is open to discuss interior/exterior design changes. Price would be subject to those changes. This home is scheduled to be completed November 1st
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $480,000
