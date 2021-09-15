Welcome home! This property has the privacy as if you are out in the country but located just 20 minutes to the heart of Marion or 20 minutes to downtown Morganton. This extremely spacious home is sitting on a flat 5.86 acre tract. Enjoy your winter sitting by the wood-burning fireplace, and hosting your friends and family in the large open kitchen. Upstairs there are 3 oversized bedrooms, a den and a large storage room for all of your belongings. This home also has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. There is a manufactured home located at the back portion of this property and would be great for visitors, mother-in-law, or rental income. Schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $585,000
