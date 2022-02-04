Picturesque new construction on a beautiful, private setting in cherished Old Wildlife Club on Lake James. Large living on a small footprint that includes an ample, well appointed kitchen and dining area open to the full gathering room under a vaulted ceiling. A classic, stone fireplace is the centerpiece. Just outside you'll find nearly as much space on the covered deck and and patio below leading to the recessed fire pit already installed and ready for smores. One bedroom on the main floor and 3 more spread between the upper level and basement allow family and friends to join you in comfort. The basement, with stained concrete floors, includes another gathering space with fireplace and a wet bar. Need more room? Add a garage with living space when you're ready. This property includes a boatslip for full-time wet storage just a short UTV or golf cart ride away and a membership to Camp Lake James, the area's principal amenity and adventure center.
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $680,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man who was fired from the Morganton Department of Public Safety about three years ago is one of two former Avery County deputies accused of encouraging a teenage girl to use a Taser on herself.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 12-18.
- Updated
A teenager had to be airlifted to a trauma center after a Thursday afternoon crash on Jamestown Road.
A new restaurant opened its doors in Valdese on Friday bringing another taste of Mexico to the area. El Patron Mexican Restaurant held its off…
Nearly every career sector has felt the impacts of the great resignation, and law enforcement has been no different.
- Updated
Burke County Public Schools added a second COVID-19 cluster in one of its schools on Tuesday. Mountain View Elementary School was added Tuesda…
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
News Herald readers typically see Trooper D.R. Lane in the newspaper when he’s investigating the cause of a crash somewhere in Burke County.
- Updated
Watch now: See video of a brawl involving dozens of people throwing chairs and punches at a Golden Corral restaurant in Pennsylvania.
The following charges were served on Sunday, December 12: