ABSOLUTELY STUNNING LOG HOME! This custom built Log Home in the gated community of Grandview Peaks has it all...starting with amazing curb appeal, 6.22 acres, and exquisite mountain views! Walk inside where your attention is immediately captured by the mountain views drawing you to the back deck overlooking the South Mountains. This beauty boasts 2979 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a large open great room with gas log fireplace, an open kitchen with a large center island complete with stainless steel appliances, range with gas cooktop/electric oven and granite countertops. The owner's suite is a nice size with full bath, walk-in closet and it's very own private screened porch. The upper level has two bedrooms (one currently being used as a den), loft and full bath. The lower level is an excellent private space with bedroom, bath, den, and custom bar. Also a 24x24 2 car garage with covered breezeway into the house. This one is your Western NC Mountain DREAM HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Charges are pending after authorities found several dogs dead, others without access to food, water, shelter or in deplorable conditions.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
- Updated
A night of emotional, physical basketball action spilled from the gymnasium into the lobby of Patton High School at halftime of the boys game …
- Updated
Update: Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed both children were found around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating two Valentine’s Day armed robberies here.
- Updated
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vicky Abarca Zacatula said she had everything planned for her wedding. The venue was to be at Lake Johnson in Raleigh on …
- Updated
A man is dead and another had to be airlifted after a crash on N.C. 126 west of Morganton on Thursday.
- Updated
A local woman who’s dedicated to helping the deaf community will get to further that work through a state program.
Burke County Public Schools has issued changes to its COVID-19 policies in response to new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Hum…
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…