Rustic 4BR/3BA Mountain getaway. Popular Jonas Ridge area with Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Falls/Gorge & Table Rock area close by. This home is situated in a prime location for either a vacation home or full time residence with easy access to Boone ,Newland and Banner Elk. Currently set up to sleep 15 and being sold TURN KEY (with few exceptions). 3 bedrooms on the main level (no steps) and 2 full bathrooms. Sitting area at entry plus a living/dining area and kitchen here. Large deck overlooking the great yard space, Downstairs is a very cool rustic feel with large game room/family room, additional bedroom plus a bunk room and full bath. Tons of closet spaces as well. There is a large outside entertaining area up front with gazebo, BBQ area and fire pit. The rear of the house has a large usable yard. Just 25 minutes to Sugar Mountain and Banner Elk. 15 minutes to Newland, YMCA and Cannon Hospital. 2 hot water heaters.