Beautiful 3 Story reverse living fully furnished cabin on 57 acres in horse country on gated private drive. First level bunk room sleeps 4-6, 3 full bedrooms, 3.5 baths, gated private drive with views galore. Trails throughout the property for hiking, ATV and horseback riding that is surrounded by 800 additional acres. Great hunting for deer, turkey, bear and dove. 4-6 acres unfenced pasture potential. 45 minutes from Ashville, 1.5 hours from Charlotte, 30 minutes from the International Equestrian Center in Tryon, NC. Centrally located between Morganton and Forest City, NC. All wood (White Cedar) tongue and groove interior. Huge double sided fireplace and large decks (4). Large game room on first floor. All hardwood and tile floors. Large vaulted wood ceiling. 1 Year Home Warranty Included. Potential for additional homesites. Selling fully furnished. Property will not last. Act fast!! Additional photos available upon request. Call 7046186877.
4 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $979,000
