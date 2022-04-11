4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $199,000

A highly customized manufactured home nestled on a beautiful .82 acre lot at the end of a public street with a creek! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, den, 2 nat gas fireplaces, laundry room, office or nursery, and a pool - this home has it all! The kitchen features custom, hand-made maple wood cabinetry, a large island with natural gas cooktop, porcelain tile countertops & floors, and instant hot water. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Owner's suite and bath have two walk-in closets, custom cabinets, double vanity, marble countertops, and walk-in tiled shower. Laundry room also contains custom cabinetry and a wash station. 2nd bathroom has a beautiful custom vanity. Both the front and back porches are perfect for quiet evenings. 30'x28' workshop with power. Roof 2014; Gas Furnace, HVAC 2020, Lifetime Luxury Vinyl Tile 2020, Don't miss this home!