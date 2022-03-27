Just reduced!! 4 bedroom 2 bath large brick carport, upper and lower deck on side of house accessed by French doors, Upper deck wraps around back and side of house with multiple entrances leading to brick carport. Partially fenced back yard for the dog or kids. Carport off main deck with jacuzzi. Jacuzzi does not work but can be fixed. Beautiful hardwood floors ready for some refinishing. Main level bathroom in the process of being remodeled. Large kitchen and dining area with center counter. Small area with extra sink and cabinets ready for your wet bar. Newer windows. Bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets. Lower level can be accessed 3 ways and can easily be made into an apartment, man cave or just a place for family to come and enjoy their own space.
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14.
A Morganton woman has been charged after drugs were sold out of her home.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has filed a no-trespassing order on a Fish Hatchery Road property after the owners found that strangers have…
High school athletes across Burke County are working together to support a local coach and his family facing unexpected medical and funeral expenses.
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
Take a look back at the many events that have shaped Burke County over the centuries:
Take a look at the lineup for this year's TGIF concert series on the historic courthouse square in downtown Morganton.
Fireworks were sparked during the county commissioner meeting Tuesday over plans to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Fac…
Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.