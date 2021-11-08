4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $234,900

If you're looking for space, your search ends here! This large Modular boasts ample space inside and out. Featuring 4 bedrooms, one of which is a primary bedroom with its own full bath, and an additional full bath in the hall outside of the other 3 rooms. The kitchen offers plenty of counter & cabinet space, along with a full pantry, double oven, and electric stove top for all of your cooking needs. This property also features two separate living rooms and a basement you'll have to see to believe! It is also nestled on a large open .85 acre lot with super convenient access to HWY 70 or I-40 for easy travel. Space, Space, Space galore! Schedule your showing today.