 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $250,000

Welcome to this charming, cozy, cape cod home with a lot of character! Close to downtown Valdese and i40, this home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Level lot with an inground pool in the backyard, the home boasts 2,272 sqft of ample living space. A must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert