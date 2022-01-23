Nice brick home ready for your handyman skills in Valdese! "Being sold as is" over 2500Sq feet 4 bedroom 2 bath large brick carport, upper and lower deck on side of house accessed by French doors, Upper deck wraps around back and side of house with multiple entrances leading to brick carport. Partially fenced back yard for the dog or kids. Carport off main deck with jacuzzi. Jacuzzi does not work but can be fixed. Beautiful hardwood floors ready for some refinishing. Main level bathroom in the process of being remodeled. Large kitchen and dining area with center counter. Small area with extra sink and cabinets ready for your wet bar. Newer windows. Bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets. Lower level can be accessed 3 ways and can easily be made into an apartment, man cave or just a place for family to come and enjoy their own space.
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4:
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
The following charges were served on Sunday, November 28:
- Updated
More than 900 cases of COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total this week and the surge is affecting the local hospital.
- Updated
See video of members of the North Carolina National Guard helping a Burke County EMS crew free their ambulance after it got stuck in snow Sunday night.
- Updated
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott kept handing it to all the wrong people.
- Updated
Burke County saw more than 150 new cases of COVID-19 added since Tuesday, and multiple schools and facilities are on the state’s cluster and o…
A local dancer recently took top honors at a regional dance competition:
- Updated
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased on Thursday and three more schools were reported with clusters due to cases that occurred before a wi…
- Updated
The dark asphalt of the streets through Morganton and the rest of Burke County turned white Sunday when a winter storm dumped snow and sleet a…