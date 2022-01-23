4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $260,000

Nice brick home ready for your handyman skills in Valdese! "Being sold as is" over 2500Sq feet 4 bedroom 2 bath large brick carport, upper and lower deck on side of house accessed by French doors, Upper deck wraps around back and side of house with multiple entrances leading to brick carport. Partially fenced back yard for the dog or kids. Carport off main deck with jacuzzi. Jacuzzi does not work but can be fixed. Beautiful hardwood floors ready for some refinishing. Main level bathroom in the process of being remodeled. Large kitchen and dining area with center counter. Small area with extra sink and cabinets ready for your wet bar. Newer windows. Bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets. Lower level can be accessed 3 ways and can easily be made into an apartment, man cave or just a place for family to come and enjoy their own space.