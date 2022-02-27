 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $286,000

4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $286,000

4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $286,000

Updated 4 BR, 2 bath 1.5 story home very close to downtown Valdese and all of it's amenities. Just completed updates include insulated window, interior doors, electrical, plumbing, bath fixtures, kitchen, refinished hardwood floor, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and baths, new heat pump on 2nd floor, garage doors, gutters.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert