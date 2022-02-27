Updated 4 BR, 2 bath 1.5 story home very close to downtown Valdese and all of it's amenities. Just completed updates include insulated window, interior doors, electrical, plumbing, bath fixtures, kitchen, refinished hardwood floor, ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and baths, new heat pump on 2nd floor, garage doors, gutters.
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $286,000
