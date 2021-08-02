 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $310,000

Great Location on Laurel St. This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home is situated on a 1.45 Acre Tract. The interior has a recently completed Bedroom and Bath Suite. The Main floor has an additional 3 Bedrooms, Updated Bathroom, Formal Living Room, Family Room with a wood stove, and Separate Den. There is also a partial unfinished basement area. The Interior of the home has been professionally cleaned. Outside you will find a Large Front and Back Yard to play in, a 24X35' Detached Barn with insulated cooling room, an attached solarium for the plant lovers that can be accessed from inside the home, a Storage building, Playhouse, and even some fruit trees. Multiple water spigots throughout the yard. If you are looking to live in Valdese, This is a must see home!

