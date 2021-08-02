Great Location on Laurel St. This 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home is situated on a 1.45 Acre Tract. The interior has a recently completed Bedroom and Bath Suite. The Main floor has an additional 3 Bedrooms, Updated Bathroom, Formal Living Room, Family Room with a wood stove, and Separate Den. There is also a partial unfinished basement area. The Interior of the home has been professionally cleaned. Outside you will find a Large Front and Back Yard to play in, a 24X35' Detached Barn with insulated cooling room, an attached solarium for the plant lovers that can be accessed from inside the home, a Storage building, Playhouse, and even some fruit trees. Multiple water spigots throughout the yard. If you are looking to live in Valdese, This is a must see home!
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 6-12.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
- Updated
His girlfriend had cuts to her face, arms and body, and her mother had multiple bite injuries, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office. He's considered armed and dangerous.
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Lane and Porter are locked up under $250,000 secured bonds.