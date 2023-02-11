Only two years old! This spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms is situated on .91 acres. This home features a great floorplan! The main level hosts a large great room that opens into a wonderful kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, pantry and dining area. The great room also opens onto the back deck overlooking the private backyard. There is also a bedroom/office, half bath and two car garage on the main level. There is easy-care, durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the home. Upstairs you’ll find an extremely spacious primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom with a magnificent tile shower and large walk-in closet. Additional spacious secondary bedrooms, bath, reading nook and convenient laundry are upstairs as well. This home is in a very desirable area that provides easy access to HWY 70 and I-40.
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $359,000
