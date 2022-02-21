 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $379,900

GREAT VIEWS from this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in private mountain subdivision minutes from Morganton and 15 miles from Hickory. Main level features oversized living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining, half bath and large deck with awesome views. Upper level includes 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Lower level features den/man cave, office space, full bath, and laundry, outside access and 2 car garage.... and did I mention the views?? 24 hour notice.

