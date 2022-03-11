4 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $729,900

Lake Rhodhiss Lakefront proposed new construction in the gated Lake Rhodhiss estates community. This proposed 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home will feature a true lake house / mountain / forest feel on the main channel of Lake Rhodhiss. The main level will feature a covered front porch, open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, split bedroom plan with both master and guest bedroom having main channel lake views, gas fireplace, two decks, hardwood floors, and laundry room. The basement will feature two additional bedrooms, full bath, kitchenette/bar area, lots of storage, and open rec room. U shape dock approved by duke energy is shown in photos and included in asking price. HALCO construction will be the contractor and has multiple other homes in various stages of construction a buyer could walk to see quality of construction including in the high end Rock Barn country club and spa. This specific plan was custom designed with this lot in mind and is not under construction elsewhere. Call Chris Spencer with Realty Executives with questions 828 320 6231