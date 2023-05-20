Welcome to your dream home and ultimate country retreat! Situated on a sprawling 4.84-acre parcel of land, this property offers a harmonious blend of modern farmhouse and rural charm. The 2020 build home, with its vaulted ceilings and open design, welcomes you with a spacious kitchen, complete with a large island and a pantry equipped with plug-ins, allowing your counterspace to remain uncluttered. With dedicated areas for horses or livestock and lush pasture land, you have the freedom to embrace a self-sustaining lifestyle and fulfill your agricultural aspirations. Imagine waking up to the soothing sounds of clucking chickens and the joy of collecting fresh eggs, all within the comfort of your own property. The expansive pasture land beckons you to roam freely and indulge in gardening endeavors. The opportunity to create your own idyllic oasis is yours to seize. There's a vast driveway and even a RV electric hookup at the garage for camping convenience.