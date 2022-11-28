49ers shot out Saintsn 13-0

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. Their prideful defense knew they were capable of even more.

With physical hits, a key forced fumble and a little but of good fortune, the Niners managed to keep New Orleans off the scoreboard for an entire game.

San Francisco forced two fumbles from Alvin Kamara and ended the NFL's longest active scoring streak at 332 games and nearly 21 years, beating the New Orleans Saints 13-0 for their fourth straight win.

The Niners (7-4) set the tone on defense from the opening drive, when Warner forced a fumble by Kamara that he recovered, and they didn't let up from there.

They stopped the Saints (4-8) near the goal line twice in the second half — including another fumble by Kamara to post their first shutout since beating Washington 9-0 on Oct. 20, 2019.

New Orleans had the fourth longest in NFL history with their last shutout also coming at the hands of the 49ers in the 2001 finale.

The Niners haven't allowed a point in more than 94 minutes of game action. They are also the fifth team since 1991 to go four straight games without allowing a second-half point.

Andy Dalton threw for 204 yards and the Saints were held to just 63 on the ground.

"We had some opportunities, and you're not going to beat a good team unless you make plays that are there to be made," coach Dennis Allen said. "If you turn the football over, you're not going to beat a good team.

Eagles 40 Packers 33

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs in Philadelphia's 40-33 victory over Green Bay. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.

Chiefs 26 Rams 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and a touchdown, Isiah Pacheco also ran for a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs sluggishly slogged their way to a 26-10 victory over the beat-up Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams were playing without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol. Bryce Perkins got his first career start and finished with 100 yards passing along with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Rams have lost five straight and fell to 3-8, matching the 1987 Giants for the worst start through 11 games by a defending Super Bowl champion.

Chargers 25 Cardinals 24

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winning 2-pointer. Herbert hit Everett for a clean catch despite plenty of traffic near the goal line. Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers snapped a two-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost four of five.

Raiders 40 Seahawks 34 (OT)

SEATTLE — Josh Jacobs sprinted 86 yards for a game-ending touchdown and the Las Vegas Raiders won in overtime for the second straight week, beating the Seattle Seahawks 40-34. Jacobs finished with a franchise-record 229 yards rushing and two scores. He also had six catches for 74 yards, and his 303 yards from scrimmage were the most in franchise history and the seventh-most in an NFL game in the Super Bowl era. Las Vegas finished with 283 yards rushing and its 576 total yards were the third-most ever allowed by the Seahawks, who fell one game behind San Francisco in the NFC West.