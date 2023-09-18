Stately custom-built 5 bedroom 3 full bath/2 half bath home with many upgrades. This gorgeous home was a custom build for the original owner. Home sits on approximately 1 acre in this gated community and this listing ALSO includes an additional 1.32 acre lot, Lot #41 Trailing Woods Drive. Accents include hardwood floors throughout the main living area, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, beautiful tile and the kitchen is a home chef's delight. Gas cook top, built-in wall ovens including a warming drawer. Walk out basement with appx 1328 sq ft of HLA and 664 sq ft of unfinished area for storage. Gas on-demand hot water heater. Windows & doors were resealed in 2022. Home has tons of storage throughout. Restrictive Covenants and HOA dues are $275 yr/per lot, giving total of $550 yr total for this home w/additional lot. This home is a must see!