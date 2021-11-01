5 Bedroom Home in Casar - $349,900

Enjoy year-round mountain views in 3048 sq ft home near Casar. This 5 bdrm, 3ba h0me sits on 6 ac +-. The eat-in kitchen is equipped w/wall oven & cook top and an adjacent laundry rm/pantry w/ample shelving. Formal dining rm & den are perfect for entertaining & 3 season rm & covered balcony have more seating. View from Black Mountain to Ben’s Knob. Home has 2 fireplaces and family rm. Red Oak hardwood floors thru-out main fl. Lg primary bdrm w/ en-suite has 2 closets & a walk-in. Has office & storage room . Outside rm is great for tools and lawn care items. Garage leads into the house thru the kitchen area or laundry. 30 yr architectural shingles were installed in 2012; roof inspected & minor repairs made Oct 2021. Roof has 1 year warranty. Extra boxes of hardwood flooring remain. The 50,000 gal. cement pool needs TLC due to disuse & the home is being sold as-is. The upright freezer, treadmill & furniture left on closing will convey. The UV light on furnace WON’T convey