This Brick Single Level Home in River Bend of Lake Hickory offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths with a finished basement. Quality construction throughout. Beautifully designed with an Open floorplan. Kitchen has custom cabinets with quartz countertops, tile backsplash, LG appliances, large Island, and breakfast nook. Separate Formal Dining. 12' ceilings in the Great Room with focal point being the beautiful, white stacked stone fireplace with accent shelves and mantle. Primary Suite has lighted tray ceiling, a large walk in closet and bathroom with double vanities, Ariel jetted soaking tub, and tile shower with double Rain Shower showerheads. 2nd Bedroom, and the Guest Suite with private bath also on the main level. Laundry Room with utility sink and overhead cabinet. Washer/Dryer remain.Basement offers kitchen with bottom cabinets, sink, large island. Range hood has been installed. No appliances. Large Open Family Room. Office. Large 4th BR or Theater room. The 5th BR adjoins a full bath.