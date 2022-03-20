Agent Rachel Knox - 828-390-0194 This charming property with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, quaintly situated on 1.33 acres, is a must see! The full-length covered front porch featuring gorgeous river stone work, a well-established majestic Oak hovering over the front drive, a huge yard and 3 beautifully historic yet functional outbuildings (one with electricity) make the outside almost as unique and desirable as the inside. Lots of options for recreation, hobbies, a tool shed, or maybe even a she-shed! With an additional side deck and large, covered back porch just off of the mud/laundry room, grilling out is a convenient option. Inside you'll find the character of an old, well-built home, but with modern conveniences and upgrades such as a main level mud/laundry room, pantry, walk-in closets, new dishwasher, LVP flooring, and new countertops! Decorative fireplaces, double french-doors, and lots of cabinet space are just some of the tremendous features this home offers... Don't miss out!!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an…
- Updated
Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help.
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on Monday, March 14.
Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next installment will be published in Sunday’…
Find out what happened #50YearsAgoInBurkeCounty:
- Updated
This is national Sunshine Week, a week that shines a light on and educates the public’s right to government information.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
- Updated
First responders told investigators that a long-term care center smelled "horrible" of "stool and urine" when they arrived Jan. 16. They also reported there was feces on the floor in several locations.
- Updated
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
- Updated
After months of contentious meetings over issues from masks to the appointment of a new board member, the Burke County Public Schools Board of…