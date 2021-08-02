5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $374,000

Your own private "mountain-like" home in the heart of the desirable NW area of Shuford. One of the prettiest streets in Hickory and on a cul-de-sac! Gorgeous setting with privacy but yet so close in. Private, wooded back yard with creek. Contemporary style with all open concept, generous sized rooms, primary suite on main, full basement. Enjoy great outdoor living here with decking on each level and a stone patio! Hours of relaxing and entertaining here with a full deck on main level with built-in bar area, decking off primary suite, extended decking on lower level overlooks creek area.